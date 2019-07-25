Hundreds of Bakersfield residents could be impacted by a proposed rule change that would deny housing assistance for families living with undocumented immigrants.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the proposal in May, saying it was intended to block those who are in the country illegally from receiving aid.
The department recently closed the public comment period for the proposal, which would impact up to 96 households in Kern County that receive subsidies through the Housing Authority of the County of Kern.
“This regulation is a misguided attempt to solve a problem that has already been solved,” said Housing Authority Executive Director Stephen Pelz, who along with other housing experts in Kern say the rule change is unnecessary and could split up families. “We’re not subsidizing undocumented persons, we’re allowing them to stay with their families.”
Those 96 households contain 281 bedrooms, according to the Housing Authority, making it likely that more than 281 people reside in those households, although more exact statistics are not available.
The proposal has raised questions about federal aid that could potentially be going to those residing illegally in the U.S. If enacted, the proposal could result in undocumented immigrants being evicted from households that receive federal aid, potentially increasing California’s homeless issue.
Pelz said the residents receiving HUD aid already pay more in rent if they live with an undocumented immigrant.
“If there’s an undocumented person in the household, they’re going to pay a much higher rent because we exclude that person from the calculation of what the rents would be,” he said.
Only a small portion of Kern County aid recipients would be impacted by the proposal. In total, the Housing Authority has 865 houses in its aid program.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has come out against the proposal, which is estimated to affect 108,000 people nationwide.
Becerra said the change would recklessly endanger housing access to American families.
“In California alone, this proposal will force tens of thousands to make an unthinkable choice between evicting their loved ones and going homeless,” he said in a news release. “Rather than tearing families apart, we should be doing everything we can to support them.”
The proposal is in the preliminary stages and Pelz said the Housing Authority did not expect it to become law.
