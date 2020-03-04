The two measures on the ballot that would have overturned a ban on medical cannabis sales in Kern County both fared poorly in early election returns.
Measure D received 52,240 no votes and 34,398 yes votes with all precincts reporting Wednesday morning, or 60.3 percent against to 39.7 in favor.
Measure E received 50,205 no votes and 36,163 yes votes with all precincts reporting, or around 58.13 percent against to around 41.87 percent in favor.
The two medical marijuana measures presented starkly different strategies for legalizing medical cannabis sales in Kern County.
Measure D ended up on the ballot after cannabis advocates led a successful signature campaign.
Medical marijuana dispensaries that were open before Jan. 1 2018 would be allowed to open under Measure D, providing they can provide documentation proving they were a legal business.
County officials wrote Measure E as an alternative to Measure D. The measure aims to provide a “clean slate” for the medical cannabis marketplace in Kern County. Rather than issue blanket permits for dispensaries open before a certain date, the measure would require dispensaries to apply for a conditional use permit from the county before being allowed to open.
Through the conditional use permit, Measure E gives county officials and the community some input into the types of dispensaries that would be allowed to open.
The topic of which dispensaries should be allowed to open under a new medical cannabis system has been hotly debated. Proponents for Measure D have said they do not want the county to be involved in approving dispensaries, afraid the county will pick and choose their preferred choices.
Meanwhile, some have worried Measure D would create a monopoly of its own by shutting out new dispensaries from opening in Kern County.
