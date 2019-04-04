Flood Ministries, a homeless outreach organization in Kern County, will soon see a huge boost in funding.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors is set to approve around $2.9 million in state funding for the nonprofit. The increase in funding, administered by Kern Behavioral Health Services, will allow Flood to expand its homeless outreach program that is tasked with getting the county’s most difficult homeless cases the services they need.
“It’s a huge step up not only for Flood, but for Kern County and our continuum of care,” said Flood Executive Director Jim Wheeler. “This comes at an important time for us as we go out and increase our presence out in the community.”
The latest survey of the county’s homeless population found a 50 percent increase in homelessness over last year.
Throughout the state, homelessness is increasing, and local governments are grappling with how to get people off the street.
“There’s a lot of money coming from the state government,” said Behavioral Health Public Information Officer Roger Perez. “It opens up the doors of what we can do.”
The county department will contract with Flood to send 15 outreach workers throughout the county. The workers will attempt to locate and form relationships with those going through homelessness.
Perez said a homeless person needs to be approached 17 times on average before agreeing to accept help.
He said the program would hopefully reach 300 people.
Flood, which had previously employed five outreach workers, will have a much greater reach with the additional funding from the county.
“One of the things we can control is making sure that people that need treatment get the treatment they need, and this is definitely something that removes a barrier,” Perez said. “The idea is to expand it as much into the county as we can.”
The funding is scheduled to last for two years, but the county hopes to continue the outreach program into the future.
