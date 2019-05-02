The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it was going to unveil some "new technology" at a press conference April 23.
Naturally, there was some speculation about what it could be.
The technology unveiled turned out to be an app. The Sheriff’s App, now available for download in the App store for iPhones and Google Play for Androids is intended to make information readily available to the public at the touch of a finger.
It shows the latest news releases, all of KCSO's social media channels, gives the user "an easy place to find all pertinent phone numbers, and has an emphasis on safety," the Sheriff's office said.
"This is going to save people a lot of time," Sheriff Donny Youngblood said at the press conference.
It also should save his staff a lot of time, and maybe help cut down on the hundreds of phone calls received each day — often involving questions that can be answered on the Sheriff's website.
"We've been working over a year trying to get this up and running," Youngblood said. "What this is going to allow people to do ... crime mapping in their neighborhoods; if you have a loved one in custody, you can find out what facility they're in, you can find out what date they're going to be released; Kern's most wanted.
"There's so much on this app for the public so they don't have to make that phone call and listen to a machine talk," Youngblood said.
There's a link to information on how to get a job with KCSO. There is a section that highlights inmate visitation, inmate accounts and other information.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office mobile app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for sheriffs’ offices and public safety agencies across the country.
It will cost the Sheriff's office $8,585 per year.
"Nearly 80 percent of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication," OCV Vice President Kevin Cummings said in a news release. "Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smartphones."
To find the free app on your phone, just search, “Kern County Sheriff.”
