When the Kern County Bomb Squad is faced with a dangerous situation, its go-to method for dealing with it is two robots the department keeps in its arsenal.
The robots look like two giant mechanical arms on wheels. They have large grabbers that can be manipulated remotely, although one is slightly larger than the other.
“We can open doors, we can break windows. We can get into cars. We can get upstairs into buildings,” said Kern County Sheriff Sergeant David Hubbard, before listing off a host of other capabilities. “We’ll use a robot any opportunity we can.”
But there’s one big problem: the robots have become obsolete.
The robots were first purchased using grant funds in 2006 and 2010. They have not been upgraded since their purchase, officers said.
Although they still work, if anything should break, the robots would be unable to be fixed.
“So, the only way for them to get fixed in the future should something happen is for these upgrades to take place,” said Deputy Ethan Plugge.
The Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security worth $230,000 that will pay for the upgrades to both robots.
By mid-year, the department hopes to complete the upgrades that will vastly improve each robot.
“They will be far more functional than they are now,” Plugge said.
On one of the robots, almost all of the parts will be replaced, while the other will see less extensive upgrades.
The improvements are important because the Sheriff’s Office uses the robots in many different types of situations, making versatility a key factor in their usefulness.
Hubbard said the department deals with everything from backpacks that look suspicious to fully-functioning bombs that must be deactivated.
In dangerous situations, the Sheriff’s Office can use the robots as a tool to lesson the risk to humans.
In one recent encounter, a man in Shafter, who had barricaded himself in his house, shot a robot with three shotgun blasts. The robot was delivering a phone to the man that negotiators hoped to use to communicate with him.
The shots hit the robot in the arm and camera. Although the camera could be replaced, if the damage had been worse, the robot would have been rendered out of commission.
“If we had not had the robot, we’d probably have a deputy that would have been shot,” Plugge said. “We can fix a robot, but we can’t fix a human in the same way.”
The robots are deployed about 100 times per year, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Some of the deployments are public appearances that are not dangerous, and some have to do with the county’s SWAT team that the bomb squad supports. Around 60 deployments are explosive-related.
“Sometimes we get sent out to quote-unquote ‘minor things,’ like modified fireworks or something like that, where maybe the danger to us isn’t quite as present as it could be,” Plugge said. “Then obviously there are those times where we’re sent to something where we have no idea what it could or could not be, which raises the danger level.”
