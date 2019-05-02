Kern County District 4 Supervisor David Couch will provide a free ride program for McFarland residents during Bakersfield College's summer sessions.
That's good news for McFarland residents who attend BC. Through funding, Kern Transit's "Free Ride Program" will also be offered to students during the 2019-2020 school year.
Kern Transit provided more than 13,000 rides this year, with many of those riders living in our community. As McFarland High School continues to expand its Early College program with BC, the ability for students to take courses at BC during the school year and into the summer, at no cost, expands their opportunities.
Special thanks to Supervisor David Couch and his staff for their support and advocacy of this program and our community.
Aaron Resendez is the superintendent of the McFarland Unified School District.
