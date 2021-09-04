Kern Avenue Elementary School dedicates bench to longtime teacher

On Aug. 24, Kern Avenue School dedicated a bench to longtime teacher Ada O. Diaz, who died in January. Diaz taught at the school from 1999 to 2021.
"On behalf of our girls Dianitza, Dyaneli, Davianna and Demari, I would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful bench Kern Avenue School dedicated to honor Ada’s legacy," husband David Diaz said. "A big thank you to Principal Mayela Medina, Assistant Principal Mrs. Galvez and the rest of the staff for a beautiful ceremony today. Also, we appreciate MUSD and the rest of its employees for their continued support toward the girls and I."
