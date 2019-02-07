Kennedy wins with nine points against Delano By Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil The Record 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Kennedy forward Manuel Batista goes up for a contested layup. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Tiger guard Isaac Quiroz attempts a layup. Aidan Joshua Garaygordobil / The Record Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save On Jan. 28, Delano High School boys basketball traveled across town to Robert F. Kennedy High to battle the Thunderbirds. Kennedy won 70-61. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Videos WATCH: BVarsity Nightly for Feb. 6 5 hrs ago 0 WATCH: iSandbox opening at the The Buena Vista Museum of Natural History & Science on Saturday 10 hrs ago 0 President Trump delivers the State of the Union Address Feb 5, 2019 0 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKern County rolls out master plan for Hart Park improvementsState medical board files accusation against Delano doctor in patient's deathKern Medical Center seeking participants for valley fever research studyBakersfield woman accused of dragging dog behind scooter worked as psychologist in Delano prisonGroundwater pumping restrictions expected to further dampen once-hot market for local farmlandFighting poverty with degrees: Local schools fill opportunity gap by giving students tools to get to collegeDELANO RAMBLINGS: Lapadula, Vazquez honored at Delano HighDelano Regional agrees to join Adventist HealthCouch's Corner: Understanding your governmentVoters will decide in 2020 whether to eliminate cash bail ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
