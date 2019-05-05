Robert F. Kennedy High School scholar athlete Alondra Galvan is receiving a Central Section CIF scholarship to help her attend her school of choice: Fresno State.
Her overall grade point average was 3.75. The liberal arts major received the $500 scholarship on April 29.
"I'm so honored and humbled being able to get recognized for the award," Alondra said. "It's not easy being a student-athlete ... So by winning this award, I truly felt like an accomplishment."
"I was nominated by RFK as the girl representative, and I am the first girl and athlete to be chosen as a winner from (there)," Alondra said.
Alondra played volleyball and softball. She was nominated by Kennedy High coaches, RFK Senior Counselor Natalie Hernandez-Fragoso and athletic director Valerie Rodarte.
