This might not be the ultimate goal for the Shafter football program, but this one still feels pretty darn good.
The Generals beat Kennedy 47-14 at home in a battle of two undefeated teams on Oct. 19 night, moving to 9-0 for the first time since 1962. A road game next week at Wasco stands in the way of the first undefeated regular season for a Kern County football program since Ridgeview pulled it off in 2015.
“We knew at the beginning that we had the team to do this but we have had some bumps and bruises along the way, including tonight. But we are good to go," Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci said. "Man, 9-0 sounds really good.”
Shafter standout quarterback Alex Aguilar was pulled from the game after tossing a second 77-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Sanchez in the fourth quarter. Aguilar is expected to be ready for Wasco next week after tweaking his hamstring.
The senior threw for 263 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, increasing his number of total touchdowns to 48 on the season. The section record for touchdowns by a quarterback is 62.
But Aguilar and his head coach will quickly point out that being able to pounce on a team like Kennedy (8-1, 3-1) started up front with the offensive line.
“If I had five game balls, I would give them all to the offensive line,” Pierucci said.
Added Aguilar: “Oh my gosh, my offensive line was amazing tonight. They played a helluva game.”
Shafter accounted for 244 rushing yards, including 134 by senior Pedro Avila.
“I knew he was going to have a big game,” Pierucci said. “Their front-seven is really, really good. Our offensive line really took it to them.”
But Pierucci said the key touchdown of the night, one that he said was the “game winner,” was the initial score when Rafael Zamundio popped the ball out of the hands of the Kennedy ball carrier. Aguilar returned the fumble 98 yards for the opening touchdown.
“It’s all about momentum and we took it away right there,” Pierucci said.
The win equals the best start to a season in school history for Shafter, and the Generals are now two wins away from the school-record when the team went 11-2 in 1980.
Kennedy, a program that opened up in 2009 and lost its first 30 games of existence, has advanced to D-V semifinals each of the last two seasons. The Thunderbirds also won consecutive D-VI titles in 2014 and 2015.
It was quite the turnaround for Kennedy after Dennis Moody took over in 2014 and then was followed by first-year head coach Mario Millan, who was an assistant with the team leading up to this season.
“We need these kinds of games to see where our weaknesses are,” Millan said. “When we get accustomed to getting away with a lot of things against competition that are not a good caliber like us. We need games like this. They need to see it and this is a great eye-opener.”
Shafter’s defense, which has not allowed a first-half touchdown since the Generals’ 42-14 win at North on Aug. 31, came up big again in the first half when Zamundio recovered a fumble as Estrada was raced out of the pocket on a pass play.
Shafter took a 13-7 lead six plays later on an 11-yard run by Aguilar with 5:52 left in the first half.
The General struck one more time before halftime as Aguilar found Pedro Avila on a screen pass. Avila hurdled two Kennedy defenders on the 49-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left in the first half.
Tyreak Walker led Kennedy with 50 rushing yards and a touchdown and Estrada threw for season-high 136 yards and scored on a 9-yard touchdown in the second half.
With Wasco looming next week, the celebration of this one won’t last long for Shafter.
“No one cares if you go 9-0 if you lose to Wasco,” Pierucci told his players postgame. “Some might not even care if you win a Valley title if you don’t beat Wasco.”
No. 20 Shafter 47, No. 19 Kennedy 14
At Shafter
Shafter 7 13 20 14 - 47
Kennedy 7 0 7 0 - 14
First quarter
S - Aguilar 98 fumble recovery (Valencia kick)
K - Walker 5 run (Fiero kick)
Second quarter
S - Aguilar 11 run (kick fail)
S - Avila 49 pass from Aguilar (Valencia kick)
Third quarter
S - Avila 3 run (pass fail)
S - Hernandez 12 run (Valencia kick)
K - Estrada 9 run (Fiero kick)
Fourth quarter
S - Sanchez 77 pass from Aguilar (Valencia kick)
S - Sanchez 77 pass from Aguilar (Valencia kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - K: Medina 5-13, Walker 17-50, Estrada 12-6, Sandoval 5-13, Ontiveros 1-2. S: Avila 17-134, Aguilar 4-40, Sanchez 1-4, Hernandez 15-66.
PASSING - K: Estrada 7-18-0-136. S: Aguilar 12-20-1-263.
RECEIVING - K: Walker 4-74, Perez 1-10, Sandoval 2-33. S: Sanchez 5-176, Rodriguez 4-29, Enriquez 1-22, Avila 1-49, Herrera 1-(-3).
W-L: SHS 9-0, 4-0; RFK 8-1, 3-1
JV: RFK 16, Shafter 7
