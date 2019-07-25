Franciso "Frankie" Ruiz Jr. has played travel baseball for quite awhile.
The Robert F. Kennedy High senior also got to do something not many players get to do: play against an Australian-based travel team this weekend.
On Saturday afternoon, Ruiz, on the Pacific Suns, a Bakersfield-based travel team, squared off against the 18U team, known as the Colts. That team has been playing in the United States for the World Baseball Showcase, currently competing in the West Coast.
The two teams played Friday and Saturday evenings at Centennial High School in Bakersfield.
Last week, the Aussies "Colts" also faced local high schools including and travel teams from around Bakersfield in games being hosted at Cal State Bakersfield.
The Aussies' purpose is similar to what our local baseball and softball players do: compete to let college scouts and coaches see them play.
