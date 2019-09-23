Robert F. Kennedy High School Thunderbirds did struggle a bit during the first quarter of Friday's game against Taft High.
It could have been the large crowd for the Delano's Homecoming festivities.
But at the end of the game, Kennedy hung 78 points against the Wildcats, including 36 points in the third quarter alone. That came after the Thunderbirds had a 35-13 halftime lead.
That's when Kennedy High School crowned Homecoming queen Andrea Nunez and King Jorge Sandoval.
The Thunderbirds would go on to outscore the Wildcats 43-0 in the second half.
Kennedy remains undefeated with a 5-0 record. The Thunderbirds play next when they travel to Arvin for a South Sequoia League contest on Friday.
