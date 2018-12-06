Robert F. Kennedy High Thunderbirds’ football season finally come to an end Saturday.
After a very long 15-game season, the team ended with a 13-2 record and an appearance in the state playoffs.
The team ended its season with a loss to the Garfield High Bulldogs, 42-10, but there was nothing but positivity coming from the players and coaching staff.
The game started off slow for both sides as Garfield came out with a heavyset formation and pounded its way downfield with short 4- to 5-yard runs.
The Bulldogs drained a whole six minutes off the clock before scoring their first touchdown to go up 7-0.
Kennedy made quick work in responding with multiple big runs for the team, but this would lead to the end of the first quarter. This intensity flamed out in the second quarter, however, and the team would settle with a field goal by kicker Jesse Fiero.
After this field goal, the Bulldogs would begin to show their athletic talent by switching to a spread offense and exploiting Kennedy’s defensive flaws. It is through this offense where Garfield would add on three more touchdowns before the half.
Kennedy would find the end zone, however, with running back Tyreak Walker scoring a 3-yard touchdown run to narrow the halftime deficit to 28-10.
The second half would be more of the same with Kennedy struggling to gain offensive footing and committing multiple turnovers.
Garfield’s offense seemed to stall as well, as they would only score two touchdowns in the second half.
The game ended in a loss for Kennedy, but the coaching staff stayed positive and sent the boys off with words of encouragement.
Coach Mario Millan even shed a tear in his postgame speech, displaying the sentimental value the team held for him.
This game was Kennedy’s 15th of the season and capped off a historic run for the now three-time valley champion school.
And with the number of underclassmen on Kennedy’s team for the playoffs, the future is just as bright as the present for Thunderbird football.
