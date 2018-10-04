On Friday night, the Kennedy High Thunderbirds traveled to Wasco to take on the 4-1 Tigers. The Tigers are one of the most formidable opponents the undefeated Thunderbirds would have this season with their very physical offense and stout defense.
Going into Wasco and playing in that stadium is difficult enough, but entering with a 6-0 mark on your record made the target on the Thunderbirds’ back even larger as Wasco wanted nothing more than to hand the “boys from Kennedy” their first loss.
Knowing that the Tigers’ ball-control offense is built to limit the number of possessions that opponents have, Kennedy chose to take the opening kickoff instead of deferring to the second half as most teams tend to do. The change in pattern paid dividends as the Thunderbirds marched down the field in a spread offense that is the complete opposite of their normal wing-T run-oriented offense. The 13-play drive that used up close to six minutes of the first quarter was capped off with a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback David Estrada.
After the kickoff, the Kennedy defense held the Wasco ground game to six plays and a turnover on downs as it held the Tigers to no gain on fourth down. The Thunderbirds then took the next drive right down the field on nine plays and scored again on a 4-yard run by Anthony Ontiveros that also ended the first quarter.
Going into the second quarter, Kennedy seemed to be in complete control but Wasco had other intentions as an option play chewed up 55 yards and led to a touchdown to close the gap in score. The very next series, Estrada threw an interception that was run back to the Kennedy 7-yard line. The defense held until a fourth-down play with only a few seconds left led to a touch down right before the half for Wasco.
At halftime, Wasco led 14-13.
That score stayed the same throughout the third quarter as both defenses played great and kept the opponents offense out of the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, Kennedy consistently moved the ball to get into the red zone but did not score until Tyreak Walker broke untouched for a 20-yard touchdown on a counter play. This gave the Thunderbirds a 19-14 lead as there was a failed two-point conversion.
Wasco continued to try to move the ball but the Thunderbird defense took advantage of a Wasco fumble, a fourth-down stand and intercepted a late pass attempt to keep the Tigers out of the end zone. RFK ended its last drive on the Wasco 1-yard line by taking a knee and not scoring another touchdown to end the game.
The game was a very physical game for the T-Birds and they managed to beat the fourth team on their schedule with a winning record, 19-14.
This win improved the Thunderbird record to 7-0, which is the best start to a football season in Kennedy football history. The previous record was a 5-0 record to start both in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, both of which ended up with valley championships.
Next week, the Thunderbirds will enjoy a much-anticipated and earned bye week before they have their homecoming game versus McFarland. So far so good for the Thunderbirds!
Mario Millan is the head coach of Kennedy High School Thunderbird football.
