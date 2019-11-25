Although not surprising to its own team members, coaches and supporters, the No. 6 seed Robert F. Kennedy High Division 4 playoff odyssey is over after Friday's 27-7 loss to No. 2 seed Selma High.
Selma will face No. 1 seed Washington Union, which beat No. 4 seed Porterville on Friday, 27-23, for Division 4 Valley title game on Friday.
This was the Kennedy High Thunderbirds' first year competing in Division 4 playoffs. Last season, while in Division 5, Kennedy won the Valley championship with a 30-28 win over a previously undefeated Shafter High Generals team.
The Thunderbirds won back-to-back Division 6 titles in 2014 and 2015.
This year the Thunderbirds fell one game shy of the championship game, despite losing quite a few seniors from 2018.
Kennedy finishes the season at 10-3 overall and 4-2 in the South Sequoia League.
Immediately after Friday's game, the team wanted to "thank our fans for all your support. You have been an amazing following, as always!"
The 2019-2020 senior class was 42-6 overall as a football team from the time it put on its first Thunderbird helmet, coaches said. Players were freshman and junior varsity South Sequoia League champions. They were also "Valley champions" as juniors and this year made the semifinals of Division 4 in its first year there.
Team members have helped move the program from Division 6 to Division 4 in these last four seasons.
"We could not be more proud of these young men and are happy the underclassmen had the opportunity to learn under them," the coaches said. "They have moved the bar up once again for Kennedy football. The future will continue to be bright."
