Anthony "Onti" Ontiveros, son of Jose and Erika Ontiveros, has made history as Delano Joint Union High School District's first Hometown Sports Scholar Athlete of the Year.
For the past 33 years, KBAK 29's Hometown Sports has been selecting one scholar athlete from Kern County based on their hard work and success on the field and in the classroom.
Ontiveros was also awarded a $1,000 scholarship by Bakersfield attorney Frank Wooldridge on behalf of Young Wooldridge, LLP, to use toward his pursuit of an engineering degree. Ontiveros said he has applied to several universities and hopes to be accepted to Notre Dame or UCLA.
Wooldridge said it was fitting his law firm sponsored the Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
"We pride ourselves in serving Kern County through hard work and dedication, " Wooldrige said. He also shared with Robert F. Kennedy High School Principal Dolores Rodriguez that this is a "spectacular moment" for Ontiveros, his family and community.
On Dec. 16, Ontiveros was awarded a plaque after being recognized as All South Sequoia League first team, Principal Dolores Rodriguez said.
"We are extremely proud of Anthony," district and school officials said.
Ontiveros has certainly shined a beautiful light on the entire Delano Joint Union High School District, district officials said.
Ontiveros has a deep love for learning and playing football. He completed his fourth and final football season - three as a varsity player - while completing advanced placement and honors courses and earning a 4.65 cumulative GPA.
District officials said they have no doubts he will achieve all of his goals in life.
Kennedy's head football coach Mario Millan shared that Ontiveros never missed a practice as a Kennedy Thunderbird. He stated that he is very respectful, hardworking and a quiet leader who leads by example.
When asked what inspires him, Ontiveros it all comes back to his father, an immigrant who made sacrifices to move his family to the United States and provide the best opportunities. He said his father inspires him to always aim for greatness and never settle for anything less.
