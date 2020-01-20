It was a sweep for Robert F. Kennedy High cheer at this past weekend’s regional cheerleading competition at Agoura Hills.
Kennedy High took first in band chant, fight song and varsity show cheer Novis.
The team is a national qualifier.
This past weekend’s competition trip for the Robert F. Kennedy High cheerleaders is one of two approved by the Delano Joint Union High School District school board.
Next month, the team will head to the Anaheim Convention Center for the United Spirit Association Nationals.
Cheer coach Natalie Fragoso, with chaperones and students, will also travel Feb. 13 to 17 to the National Cheerleading competition in Anaheim for the United Spirit Association Nationals on Feb. 14-15. The squad has been coached by Fragoso and Celeste Carcha, “a dynamic duo," at Kennedy High for the past seven years.
