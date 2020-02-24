Robert F. Kennedy High School Cheer took second at the USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim Feb. 14-15, the highest finish ever in school history.
Overall, the competed in three categories: varsity show, cheer novice non-tumbling competing against nine teams, game day fight song and game day band chant, where they competed against 12 teams in each category.
The team advanced to Saturday finals, where it placed second in the nation in all three categories, bringing home three trophies and three medals.
"You are in a panic, and hearing your name called was like hearing we were champions," said senior Abigal Rodriguez, a two-year cheerleader. "And in that moment, you think about your teammates and all the hard work you put in."
In Kennedy High history, the cheer program had never advanced to the finals.
Doing it all three categories was super exciting," said Natalie Fragoso, cheer coach and counselor at Robert F. Kennedy High. Her co-coach is Celeste Carcha, a substitute teacher and aide at Pond School.
“Hearing our name called to advance to finals was definitely one we will remember, hearts were thumping, tears were shed and unexplainable excitement,” Fragoso added. "Long hours of practices go into preparing for regionals and nationals while still attending all fall and winter sporting events and volunteering for community events.
"They have been invited to nationals every year in the seven years we have been coaching and never made it to finals," Fragoso said.
"I couldn't believe it and I was proud of my teammates and I for being the first team from RFK to make it to finals," junior Michelle Ruiz said.
"I was really nervous because I didn't know what to expect and when I heard our name I thought about our teams hard work and what we accomplished," said first-year senior Breanna Marin.
The team celebrated its victory at Disneyland for two days after the competition for some fun and team bonding. They are currently on a two-week break and will resume with cheer tryout practices March 9 to 13 with tryouts on March 14.
“We don’t rebuild, we reload,” the coach said.
The team will start prepping early this year to begin workouts for strength and conditioning and to prepare for cheer camp in the summer.
"My overall experience was exciting and even better with my team mates and hearing our name called out for me meant that all the hard work we put in was for that moment," said junior Anel Lopez, a two-year cheerleader.
"I wasn't surprised because I felt like we were good enough to move on," said Chloie Sanchez, a second-year junior. "And it was a relief because all that hard work paid off and it gave us validation that we are good enough to hang with the big dogs."
The 15-member team consists of: freshman Alexis Balles, freshman Nayeli Rios, sophomore Madison Myrick, freshman Esmeralda Rodriguez, sophomore Meshelle Calderon, sophomore Divina Davila, freshman Sadie Baldone, freshman Jennifer Parra and sophomore Laney Tincher, junior Samantha Gonzalez, junior Michelle Ruiz, senior Abigail Rodriguez, senior Breanna Marin, junior Chloie Sanchez and junior Anel Lopez.
