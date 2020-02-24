The 15-member team consists of top row: freshman Alexis Balles, freshman Nayeli Rios, sophomore Madison Myrick, freshman Esmeralda Rodriguez, sophomore Meshelle Calderon, sophomore Divina Davila, freshman Sadie Baldone, freshman Jennifer Parra and sophomore Laney Tincher. Middle row: junior Samantha Gonzalez, junior Michelle Ruiz, senior Abigail Rodriguez, senior Breanna Marin, junior Chloie Sanchez and junior Anel Lopez. Bottom row: Coaches Natalie Fragoso and Celeste Carcha.