The Robert F. Kennedy High School Lady Thunderbirds hosted one-town rival Delano Lady Tigers in a very competitive home game on Jan. 6.
The Lady Thunderbirds came out on top 52-50 in a tight game that featured several lead changes.
Led by junior guard Jazmin Ruiz, Kennedy ran a fast paced offense consisting of fast-break layups and a lot of three-point shooting. On the other side of the ball, the Lady Thunderbirds ran a sort of full-court trap where they pressed Delano the majority of the night.
The Lady Tigers countered Kennedy’s defense with the help of senior guard Laura Arciga. The ball handler led Delano in scoring and set the tempo of the team's offense.
Delano took a lead early in the game, only for the Lady Thunderbirds to get hot and knock down multiple threes to regain the lead. At the end of the first half, Kennedy lead 26-24.
The second half was more of the same, with Kennedy running a fast-paced offense led by the three ball and Delano utilizing ball movement to score.
This back and forth momentum meant the final score came down to the wire, with the Lady Thunderbirds securing the win over Delano.
Both teams are headed into league play for their upcoming games with Kennedy set to take on Shafter on Jan. 24 in a South Sequoia League battle, and Delano looking to play at Tulare Union in a East Yosemite League showdown.
