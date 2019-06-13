For the sixth year in a row, the Robert F Kennedy High Thunderbirds traveled to the Sequoias to attend the Hume Lake sports camp during Memorial Day weekend.
The 40 Thunderbird football players spent three days in the clean air of the mountains partaking in team building events intermixed with some lively competition with other teams in attendance.
Kennedy spent its first day enjoying some paintball and ended the night with Kanjabi Can Can. On May 25, the Thunderbirds competed in lineman competitions and 7-on-7 with schools in attendance.
The Thunderbirds were very competitive in 7-on-7 against Buchanan, Frontier, Woodlake and Central Valley Christian high schools with the same being said for the lineman competition.
That day also had the Thunderbirds enjoy the Ropes Course at Hume with the newly added zip line and dodge ball. Both nights while at Hume, the team was able to enjoy a late-night campfire with only teammates and coaches under the chilly clear sky where the team spoke of team goals, expectations and its need to become closer as a team.
This by far is the most important part of the yearly trip to Hume Lake. It is these moments where the team comes to see who “will hold the rope” for them and what each person needs from their teammates and coaches. The weekend ended, on May 26, as is does every year with the “Great Race,” which is comprised of a dozen or so obstacles, throughout the camp, that the team must maneuver through all while holding a canoe with weighted sandbags.
This team run is a very important aspect of the team camp as it encourages team before individual talents. All in all it was an amazing trip for the 2019 Thunderbirds. As a team, it came down the mountain to bring a group of young men closer than it was when it first arrived at Hume Lake.
We look forward to this trip again next year.
Mario Millan is the head football coach at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
