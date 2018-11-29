The 2018 Robert F. Kennedy football team has become immortalized by winning the school’s third valley championship in five years on Friday with a 30-28 win over the formerly undefeated Shafter High Generals.
The Thunderbirds played their best game of the season on the biggest stage and avenged a previous loss to the Generals, all at one time.
But the game started off sloppy for Kennedy as they fumbled the opening kickoff. However, the defense made up for it by forcing a field goal attempt which Shafter would ultimately miss, leaving the game scoreless early.
This missed field goal would give the Kennedy offense the momentum to start its game — and they took it and ran. The Thunderbirds would score their first touchdown of the night on a huge run by running back Tyreak Walker.
This gave Kennedy a 7-0 lead against a Shafter team that was not used to trailing. Ultimately, Shafter never led during this Division V championship game.
Shafter’s offense would rally and drive all the way to the Kennedy 1-yard line. But a fumble into the end zone resulted in a touchback and all the momentum swayed in Kennedy’s favor to end the first quarter.
The second quarter started off with both teams trading possessions until Kennedy would get a steady drive going. The drive would be capped off with yet another Walker touchdown run. This gave Kennedy a 14-0 lead with seven minutes left in the first half.
Shafter would follow this drive with another turnover midway through the second quarter. Kennedy would get a bit sloppy on the ensuing drive and wound up with a third-and-20.
Head coach Mario Millan would them dip into his bag of tricks and pull out his famous draw play. Yoncanni Sandoval would then go on to run for 75 yards untouched for a huge rushing touchdown, giving Kennedy a 21-0 lead with four minutes left in the half.
This touchdown may have given Kennedy too much confidence, as Shafter would drive the ball down and score on a touchdown pass with just one minute left in the half, making it 24-7.
It appeared like this would be the score at halftime, but a huge run by Kenney quarterback Jose Cota got the Thunderbirds into field goal range with only seconds left in the first half.
Kennedy kicker Jessie Fiero lined up a 32-yard field goal and kicked it through the uprights for a 24-7 lead as seconds ticked off to end the half.
Although Shafter scored a touchdown to start the second half, Kennedy would answer with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Cota to Sandoval to make it 30-13.
The Thunderbirds offense didn’t score again in the second half — but it really didn’t have to.
They moved up and down the field against the Shafter defense but committed several turnovers that nearly cost them the lead.
As seconds ticked off the clock, the Thunderbirds’ sideline, coaches and players began to celebrate. At the middle of the field, both teams met to shake hands.
After that, hundreds of Kennedy High parents, fans, Delano residents and players from surrounding schools streamed onto the field to congratulate the Thunderbirds on their feat.
It is the third valley championship for Kennedy. The Thunderbirds won back-to-back Division VI titles in 2014 and 2015.
On Friday, a CIF commissioner passed the Division V valley championship plaque to Millan, who raised it high in the air, yelled in excitement and shared it with his players.
They spoke of the season’s long journey, and even with a valley title in hand, that it is not yet over.
On Saturday, Dec. 1, Kennedy High will travel to face the Garfield High Bulldogs of Los Angeles in the state playoffs.
