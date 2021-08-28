Kennedy, Delano football teams secure Week 1 wins

Football in the city of Delano is back, as two of the three high schools pick up wins in Week 1 to begin their season. Both Robert F. Kennedy and Delano earned their first wins of the season.
However, the victories hold different meanings for the respective teams.
For Kennedy, this now marks their 10th straight season with a win in Week 1, a streak that now spans a decade for the Thunderbirds. Kennedy earned this win in blowout fashion, beating the visiting Kerman Lions 45-13.
The Thunderbirds shined in their season opener, putting up four of their six touchdowns before allowing Kerman to score once. Three-year-starter Avian Pesina shined in the matchup, putting up 159 rushing yards and scoring three touchdowns off of 21 carries.
Kennedy ended their Week 1 matchup with a total of 451 offensive yards, displaying their potential dominance early into the season.
Like the Thunderbirds, Delano High also picked up a win in the team's first game of the season. But this win meant much more than an early season tune-up to the Tigers. The Week 1 win snapped a 16-game losing streak and marked the first victory for the program in 1,072 days.
The Tigers’ victory came against Chowchilla, who substituted for in-town rival Cesar Chavez after the team had multiple reported COVID-19 cases. Despite coming off of a lackluster season in 2019, Delano’s players were met with a packed stadium of supporters.
The game started off favorably for the Tigers, with their sophomore quarterback Eddie Silva scoring on a 44-yard touchdown run. The Tiger defense then battled with Chowchilla’s offense, allowing them to drive down the field but putting up multiple goal-line stands to prevent scoring.
In the second quarter, Delano’s offense began to stagnate, with multiple drives beginning with negative plays or penalties. This lack of focus on offense led to the Tigers holding onto a small 7-0 lead at halftime.
The second half was more of the same, with Delano’s defense preventing scoring and their offense struggling to gain momentum. However, a huge third-down pass from Silva to junior receiver Jay Inguito ignited a scoring drive capped off with a touchdown from Tiger fullback Alexis Cervantes.
This gave Delano a 13-0 lead, which they held onto until a last-minute field goal gave them their final lead of 16-0.
Aside from marking their first win in 16 games, the victory proved much more about Delano’s squad. The team is composed primarily of upperclassmen, with the majority of their starters being juniors and sophomores. In fact, key starters such as their quarterback and three of their five offensive linemen are sophomores that had yet to play in a high school game due to a gap year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
