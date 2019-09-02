The Robert F. Kennedy High Thunderbird football team celebrated a dominant win Friday over the Mira Monte High Lions in Bakersfield.
The team won 62-0 due to a mixture of talented plays to go alongside strong coaching, and the Thunderbirds look to be just as dominant as last year's championship-caliber team.
The Thunderbirds started out aggressive, quickly driving downfield utilizing their steady option-based offense. And after a 1-yard rushing attempt, Kennedy quickly got up 7-0.
A few plays later safety Tahj Kelly picked off the ball from Mira Monte's quarterback, which quickly set up a 10-yard rushing touchdown to put them up 14-0 to close out the quarter.
The scoring explosion came in the second quarter however, as Kennedy would put up an astounding 35 points off of five rushing touchdowns. The Thunderbirds heavily utilized their run game, which brought them success in long drives throughout the quarter. The first of which came off of a 2-yard touchdown run.
After a quick defensive stop, Kennedy would score again off of a huge 50-yard run, putting them up 28-0. A few drives later Kennedy's running back Francisco Medina got them on the board again with a 5-yard touchdown.
At halftime, Kennedy held a commanding 49-0 lead over the Lions and would add on in the second half, scoring a single touchdown in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The lack of scoring most likely came from second- and third-string players getting much needed varsity experience.
The Thunderbirds' performance was spectacular on both sides of the ball. Using the run attack to its fullest potential, while also never allowing Mira Monte to score in its own stadium.
The team is now 2-0 on the year with multiple 50-point wins and has enough momentum to push them into league play ready to face anyone. This week, Kennedy will face Highland High of Bakersfield in a home game that should be can't-miss football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.