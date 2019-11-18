Robert F. Kennedy High defeated Templeton High on the road Friday night, winning 28-21 in a Division 4 quarterfinal battle.
Meanwhile, Cesar E. Chavez High Titans' season is over after a 40-6 defeat to East Yosemite League's Porterville High, also in Division 4 quarterfinal action. No. 4 seed Porterville will go on the road to take on No. 1 seed Washington Union of Fresno.
No. 6 seed Kennedy will keep its season traveling to No. 2 seed Selma on the road at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Thunderbirds improved to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in South Sequoia League play. Selma is also 10-2 overall and finished second in the Central Sequoia League at 4-1, behind Kingsburg High, which went 5-0 in league play.
Chavez finishes 9-3 overall and tied for the South Sequoia League title at 5-1 along with Shafter High.
