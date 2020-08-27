As the final sports season of the year, spring high school sports seem like a far off thought as school is just starting up this month.
However, during a pandemic, each student athlete is eager to return to normalcy, and for them that is preparing for their sport that was cut short this previous school year.
With the pandemic beginning in March, each athlete's spring sports season ended abruptly without allowing closure.
This affected athletes of all ages, and has left them with something to prove heading into the 2020-2021 spring season.
As they wait for the opportunity to begin practicing again, many of them voiced their opinion on having an opportunity to compete again. That has led to mixed feelings of excitement -- with a hint of concern.
Robert F. Kennedy High School senior Casey Jasso isn’t too concerned for his baseball season however.
“I think that the season is gonna be the same, at the end of the day we’re on the field doing the same thing," Jasso said. "If I have to wear a face covering to get out on the field, I will.”
The Kennedy pitcher is glad to be able to participate in his final season, his first as a Thunderbird. As a junior at Delano High School, he had to watch his senior teammates miss almost their entire season last year due to the virus, and just hopes he gets the opportunity to compete in his senior campaign.
As for how the pandemic will affect his team, he holds a similar attitude.
“I think that it won’t affect the team much because the team is built around boys that love the game of baseball and have played it from a young age," he said. "Guys that will choose it over any sport.”
Jasso’s confidence in his team is admirable, but his senior teammate Francisco Ruiz voices more concern when asked about playing in the spring.
“It’s going to be funky with this pandemic. I mean, if I have to wear a mask, then so be it. As long as it’s safe for everyone, I think the season will be good. I wonder if we will be tested before games and practices. I’m not so sure how it will pan out, but it is in the Lord's hands and us people just have to make smart choices.”
Ruiz is just as confident as Jasso in their team however, whether or not his teammates will be playing multiple sports at once.
“It’s going to be hard because we have players that play 2 to 3 sports and the worst part about it is that they have to choose," Ruiz said. "We will still have our main squad from last year and honestly the team's chemistry is there. We all have that trust, so I know we will have an outstanding season.”
These two players may be from one sport on one Delano team, but their attitudes are prevalent throughout all Delano spring athletes.
As the final sport of the year for these athletes, it provides some assurance that the pandemic may be over by the start of their season.
And this gives athletes hope they can begin competing again.
