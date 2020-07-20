Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating agriculture-related crimes in the District Four area.
Supervisor David Couch is asking anyone with information on various AG-related thefts to call in with information to provide investigators.
Two of those crimes are described below:
- Between 3:30 p.m. June 4 and 7 a.m. June 11, unknown suspects stole a solar panel and stripped wire from a solar inverter box on a farm near Driver Road and County Line Road. Damage was estimated at more than $12,000 and property loss. Please contact Detective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org with any information. Refer to case #2020-00083752.
- Between noon June 11 and 5:02 p.m. June 13, unknown people stole a tank trailer mounted with a fertilizer tank and red Honda motor from a field near Quality Road and Whisler Road. The trailer is further described as a white, 2005 homemade trailer bearing California license No. 4GH5525 and stamped with an owner applied number of CA1024535. The trailer also has “Nutrien Ag” on the sides and an identification number of “15-324” displayed on the front and rear of the tank. The white tank contained 500 gallons of fertilizer. Estimated property loss is $6,000. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Richard Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2020-00085506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.