Kern County Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the shooting of a 16 year old in Delano who suffered serious injuries.
At 5:37 p.m. April 7, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Anita Avenue. A young male, 16, was lying in the driveway of a vacant residence. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, you are urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or you can remain anonymous and call the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040. The case number is 2020-00052246.
