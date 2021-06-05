July Fourth fireworks show returns to Delano

“Rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air” will return to the skies over Delano as part of the new and exciting aerial fireworks show being planned for the 2021 Star Spangled Spectacular Fireworks Show, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Delano and the city of Delano.
This year’s show will be held on Saturday, July 3, at dusk, fired from the North end of the Delano Airport.
The show will be a production of Zambelli Fireworks, known as the “First Family of Fireworks.” The company, based on the West Coast in the Bakersfield/Shafter area, is one of the oldest and largest American fireworks companies. The company has presented artistic excellence in fireworks displays for more than 100 years.
This event doesn’t happen without the financial support of the community. Donations help defray the cost of this show. Sponsors will be recognized in news releases, media releases and by the Kiwanis Club of Delano. Donations can be sent to: Kiwanis Club of Delano, P.O. Box 368, Delano, CA 93216.
Vendors interested in participating at Memorial Park can contact Steve Kinsey at 725-1286 or email at skinsey@lightsped.net.
The Kiwanis Club encourages you to enjoy your Fourth of July holiday with your family and friends and join the community for the fireworks show on Saturday evening to start off the celebration of the country’s birthday.
Your participation will help to continue this as a fun and festive celebration of the country’s independence. To support the event with a donation or for more information, call 661-725-1286.
