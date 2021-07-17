Judge Wolf welcomes 1st student visitor of year

Delano Judge David Wolf got his first student visitor of the year earlier this month.
Delano Police Cadet Edward Sierra Jr. visited Delano Prison Court on July 6. He is 10 years old and will be attending Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy.
"He was our first student visitor post COVID," Judge David Wolf said. "The outgoing Delano police chief (Robert Nevarez) and I discussed future programs for the cadets."
The deputies and court staff used their lunch hour for the visit so as not to interfere with the court.
Judge Wolf tried to talk the explorer into becoming a judge. Edward politely responded, “No thank you. I want to be in SWAT."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.