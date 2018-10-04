The young woman psyches herself up each night before she turns off her bedroom light.
She didn't used to fear the dark, but now when the lights go out her mind jumps to the moment it suddenly went dark inside a Bakersfield College restroom and she was grabbed and choked, then sexually assaulted.
Afterward, she underwent numerous interviews and medical tests, where she continued to feel violated.
"I was ashamed and embarrassed," the woman said. "My body didn't feel like my own anymore."
On Sept. 26 in Kern County Superior Court, she faced her attacker, Brandon Robinson, and asked a judge to impose the maximum sentence so he could never terrorize another woman.
Judge John Oglesby sentenced Robinson, 21, to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 19 years, for sexually assaulting three victims in three separate incidents.
Robinson sat quietly, shaking his head at times as Oglesby went through each of the 15 charges of which he was convicted. He appeared to wipe his eyes at one point.
His attorney, Ronald Carter, said the crimes, while serious, marked the first time Robinson had been in trouble. He said his client also suffers from mental health issues.
Deputy District Attorney John Allen prosecuted the case.
A former Centennial High football and basketball player, Robinson was arrested May 11, 2017, following the assault in the BC bathroom.
Robinson hid inside a women's restroom in BC's Fine Arts building. A woman entered and didn't see anyone else inside. While she was at the sink, the lights went out.
As she reached for her cellphone, she was grabbed from behind and choked. Robinson told her to be quiet as he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.
Security guards detained Robinson. He confessed to the assault and admitted to sexually assaulting two other victims, according to the documents. He blamed his actions on events from his childhood, not being in his right mind and Satan taking control of him.
Robinson told detectives the BC assault happened because he was selfish and stupid, according to the documents. He said he turned off the bathroom lights because he didn't want to be ashamed.
But ashamed is also how he made the BC victim feel, according to her statement in court. She identified herself as "Jane Doe 3" before speaking.
The woman said she at first fought against Robinson, but as he choked her she realized she might die if she continued to struggle. So she said she stopped fighting and went along with his actions to save her life.
She said she still struggles with feelings of guilt regarding that decision even though she was placed in a horrific position.
Still, surviving the assault is one of two positive things she said she can draw on.
The other is that what happened to her led to Robinson's arrest, ending his preying on women.
