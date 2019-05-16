Morningside School student Iris Juarez is only in third grade, but she led the Delano Union School District track and field students with a first-place finish at the Valley Meet held May 4 at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
Juarez competed in the Bantam Girls 1,500 meter race, where she placed first with a time of 5:28.
“This is her personal best,” Morningside track coach Everardo Pantoja. “It was 14 seconds better than her County meet time of 5:42.”
According to Pantoja, Juarez will also be running in two qualifying meets in June for an opportunity to compete at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships from July 22-28 in Sacramento.
Almond Tree Middle School eighth grade student Juan Prieto placed third in the discus with a distance of 131 feet, 1 inch, which was better than his county meet second place at 125 feet, 11 inches. Also placing third in their events were Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy eighth grade student John Calipusan in the Intermediate Boys 200 meter hurdles and the Cecil Avenue team of Adrian Rios (eighth grade), Lex Carrillo Salazar (eighth grade), Mark Kevin Ragasa (seventh grade), and Jesus Martinez (seventh grade) in the Youth Boys 4 x 800 meter Relay, which was the same place they earned at the county meet.
Also placing fourth for its second meet was the La Viña Middle School eighth grade team of Amber DeLa Cruz, Emily Gorospe, Kaeleigh Cezar and Kahlen Rae Delere in the Youth Girls 4 x 100 meter relay.
Cecil Avenue seventh grade student Kayleen Maes placed fifth in the Youth Girls Shot Put. Terrace School sixth grade student Franklin Medina placed sixth in the Midget Boys 100 meters.
All placing seventh were Pioneer School seventh grade student Nykolas Sanchez in the Youth 100 meter hurdles; Nathalie Espinoza Gutierrez, a sixth grade student from Pioneer School, in the Midget Girls 1,500 meters; and Del Vista Math and Science Academy fourth grade student Braulio Guzman in the Bantam Boys Long Jump.
La Viña eighth grade student Alexander Toralba placed ninth in the Youth Boys 100 meters. Terrace School fifth grade student Audrey Maes placed 10th in the Bantam Girls Shot Put.
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.