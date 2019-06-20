Twin Late Model features on Saturday night at Kern County Raceway produced the same three drivers at the front of the field, just in inverse order.
Jace Jones raced to his second victory of the season in the second 30-lapper, followed by Dylan Garner and Blaine Perkins.
Perkins raced to victory in the first event, followed by Gardner and Jones.
Jones went from his third starting position to first in one lap and led the rest of the way to win his second feature of the year.
“I timed the start and after a couple of laps (in the lead) I realized the team gave me a great car and I could pull it off.”
Garner passed Perkins with four laps remaining and finished a couple of car lengths behind Jones.
In the first feature, Perkins started to make his move with four laps left, getting under Garner in turns one and two. The two ran side-by-side with Garner slightly ahead to start the 28th lap.
They stayed that way through turns three and Perkins went a bit high in four with slight contact. That slowed Garner’s momentum and Perkins led by a nose with two to go.
Perkins then pulled out to a car length advantage coming out of turn two and maintained that for his second-straight win.
“We got into him a little bit but points are the line, a championship is on the line,” Perkins said. “I’m just glad to be back in Victory Lane.”
Garner, was not pleased with his runner-up finish or Perkins.
“That was our race to win, we had it,” he said. “I didn’t like the way he raced me in four ... we’ll race him the way he races us.”
The Super Stock ran a pair of split 20-lap features, with the overall finish based on the combined finishes.
Chris Dalton won the second segment, Roger Holder won the first but a pair of second-place finishes made Greg Puskarich the overall winner. Holder was fourth in the second stage and finished second overall. Dalton would up third overall.
It was Puskarich’s second-straight win and third of the season.
“We’re having some fun, hopefully we keep having fun,” Puskarich said. “We might have a couple of cold ones tonight.”
Jim Coffey led one lap in the 30-lap Modified feature but it was the one that counted.
Technically, he only led a few hundred feet.
Coffey went low in turn three on the final lap, pulled even with Brady Melo in turn four and edged ahead to win by a half car.
“That was harder than we wanted,” said Coffey, who started eighth and has now won six of seven races. “It took a while to get through traffic. Brady ran an heck of a race.
“This whole class is getting faster and I faster. I had to work my butt off.”
Ed Coffey finished third with early leader John Compton fourth.
It was a rough and tumble 20-lap feature for the new Hot Stock division, but all of that type of action was behind Lloyd Wren Jr.
Wren took the lead midway through the race on a restart and led the rest of the way to win his fourth straight race.
“These guys … everyone is just picking it up,” Wren said. “The cars are getting closer which is what we want to see.”
Rick Childress race a clean race to finish second with Skip Spiller winding up third when Rick Fife and Mac McCaslin tangled on the final lap.
Hank Hall led all 20 laps to win his fourth Bandolero race of the season. Quenton Fritz was second and Trento Eurto third.
In Mini Dwarf action, Stephen Bazeon won the junior division with Adam Nohl winning the senior division.
