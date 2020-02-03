YK America's Delano's Marketplace development has landed a new Filipino-cuisine restaurant, Jollibee, scheduled for a late summer or early fall opening in the city.
Employee crews are currently being hired, said Dianne Yorro of Jollibee marketing. Interested parties may apply via the company website or by emailing their CV to recruitment.manager@jollibeeusa.com.
The store address is 491 Woollomes Ave. Suite 101.
"We don’t have a firm opening date yet for Jollibee Delano, but we will announce the date once we do," Yorro said. "We are looking at an opening date of sometime the third quarter (of the year)."
Tony Tan Caktiong and his wife Grace started with two ice cream parlors as a way to help start raising a family. They noticed that customers were asking for hot meals, so they started selling hot sandwiches and other meals. Soon these became more popular and outsold the ice cream, thus the family decided to focus more on hot meals.
By 1978, Tony and the family converted the ice cream parlors into fast food outlets, and Jollibee Foods Corporation was formed.
Today, JFC has grown from its flagship brand Jollibee into 15 brands, with more than 5,800 stores spread across 35 countries. It is recognized as one of the fastest growing Asian restaurant companies in the world.
The menu offerings include:
- Chickenjoy: chicken that is hand-breaded to be crispy on the outside, with a secret marinade that makes it juicy on the inside
- Jolly spaghetti: features the chain's signature sweet-style sauce loaded with chunky slices of savory ham and hotdog
- Palabok fiesta: a traditional Filipino noodle dish covered in garlic sauce, crushed pork rind, shrimp and egg and the chain's Burger Steak, a uniquely seasoned burger patty topped with creamy mushroom gravy
- Chicken sandwich: includes hand-breaded chicken breast fillet served on a special brioche bun, garlic aioli sauce, lettuce and tomatoes
- Peach mango pie dessert: made with real Philippine mangoes which are world-renowned for their distinct sweetness.
Several other businesses opened up in recent months, such as the Starbucks in the Marketplace and Aldi, located across the street from Walmart.
