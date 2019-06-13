Please join us as the Kern County Department of Human Services presents Job Fest in Delano.
Delano Job Fest will be from 9 a.m. to noon today, and will take place at Cesar Chavez High School, at 800 Browning Road in Delano.
About 80 employers from Delano, McFarland and throughout Kern County will be present at the school, hiring for hundreds of positions. There is no charge for job seekers seeking employment or looking to move into a new position.
Job seekers should come to the Job Fest dressed for success with at least 25 resume copies and a completed master application. Job leads and resume assistance are available every day to the public at all DHS locations. Visit www.KCDHS.org for location information.
For more information, visit our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn: @jobfestkern.
