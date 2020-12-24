Christmas Day is the acknowledgment of the birth of Jesus Christ. No one knows for certain the exact day Christ was born. Dec. 25 has been chosen as the day to acknowledge the birth of our Lord. Some have associated Christmas with paganism. However, Christians do not celebrate paganism by acknowledging Christmas. Rather, Christians celebrate the day God was manifested in the flesh in the body of Jesus Christ. The scripture clearly demonstrates that Jesus was more than just a man.
An angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph, the soon to be husband of Mary (the mother of Jesus). The angel identified the Child to be called Jesus, who would save people from their sins. He was identified as Emmanuel, God with us (Matthew 1:23; Isaiah 7:14). There are more than 300 prophecies in the Old Testament scriptures, which point to the coming Messiah. Many of these prophecies were fulfilled during the life of Christ.
According to Dr. Peter Stoner, former professor and chairman of the Department of Mathematics and Astronomy of Pasadena City College and chairman of the Science Division at Westmont College, he had 600 students conduct a thorough study on the probability of said prophecies concerning the coming Messiah and if these prophecies could be fulfilled by one man. It is nearly impossible. Said prophecies were fulfilled in the life of Jesus against all odds. (See the book "Science Speaks.")
Jesus Christ, according to the sacred scriptures, was more than just a man. He dissipated the law of gravity when he walked on water. He raised people from the dead. According to science, this act is impossible. (Science isn’t always correct.) He healed those with infirmities without the aid of medicine. And his birth was significant since his mother, Mary, was a virgin when he was born. Clearly, Jesus was more than just a man.
The prophets said the future Messiah would be called “Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6). The incarnation of Christ at Bethlehem is not a celebration of paganism. Celebrating Jesus is what Christmas means to me. This is the day God was manifested in the flesh.
The scriptures clearly portray him as the savior of all mankind. He is the greatest gift to humanity, yet many today reject him (Isaiah 53:3-5). As you celebrate Christmas with all of the festivities and decorations, remember the greatest gift is not found under the Christmas tree. The greatest gift of all to mankind was when Jesus hung on the tree, was buried and rose from the dead. Jesus Christ was more than just a man. Jesus is the reason for the season.
