While Provence, France, might still be the destination for Instagram-worthy lavender fields, Kern County is experiencing a bloom in purple and pink flowers of its own as a farewell to spring.
As drivers head toward the Grapevine, they might be pleasantly surprised by mountains covered in purple patches throughout the area.
"In the 15 years I’ve been at Tejon Ranch, I don’t recall seeing a second bloom of wildflowers, especially one this late in the season," said Barry Zoeller, senior vice president and corporate communications and investor relations for Tejon Ranch.
Zoeller noted as he looks toward the west out of his Tejon Ranch office, east facing slopes are covered with flowers. To the east, he said, he does not see flowers.
He noticed flowers popping up around three weeks ago.
However, wildflower author Pam De Vries said this is a common occurrence for the area, whether it has been a good rain year or not. The flower drivers are noticing is most likely speckled clarkia, also known as speckled farewell-to-spring.
In her book, “A Field Guide to the Plants of the San Emigdio Mountains Region of California: Including the Gorman Hills, Frazier Mountain Recreation Area, Mt. Pinos Recreation Area,” she writes speckled clarkia is a very common grassland wildflower in lower elevation foothills.
"It is most noticeable on the grassy slopes along Interstate 5 on the north side of the Tejon Pass and at Bitter Creek NWR" when it is in full bloom, the book states.
"They’ll show up even in a dry year because they’re very common, but in a good rain year they form these massive colonies," she said.
These flowers will last for about a month, De Vries said. But, "if it starts getting really hot, they’ll dry up a lot faster," she noted.
Caroline Quintanilla, visitor services information assistant at the Los Padres National Forest's Mount Pinos Ranger Station, said she has also noticed yellow flowers around the Tejon Ranch Conservancy.
Much of Kern County experienced a super bloom following a rainy winter, and orange and yellow flowers took over mountains toward Arvin, Lake Isabella and the Grapevine in late March through April. A super bloom is a wide spread of wildflowers which typically happens once every 10 years.
If you have photos of wildflowers on the Grapevine, send them to photos@bakersfield.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.