County officials are investigating whether a Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District bus was accidentally sprayed with a toxic insecticide Jan. 22 as it drove west past an almond orchard on Highway 58.
Kern Ag Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said Feb. 1 none of the five people aboard, including three special-education students, reported feeling sick after the bus drove with at least one window open through what appeared to be a mist of the chemical Asana, which according to the manufacturer is toxic if inhaled and can cause cancer and genetic defects.
If tests of swabs taken from the bus determine the chemical landed on the bus, the orchard's operator, Wasco-based Pacific Ag Management, may be liable for a fine of at least $1,000.
Countywide, 46 people experienced symptoms after being accidentally sprayed with pesticides in 2018, down from a record 152 the year before, according to county records. No such incidents were reported in 2008, 2010, 2013 or 2014.
"Zero is an achievable number," Fankhauser said.
The incident occurred at about lunchtime as the bus drove west near Mayer Avenue, Fankhauser said, adding the orchard being sprayed was on the north side of Highway 58 and the open window was on the south side of the bus. County fire and environmental health officials responded to the scene after the school district reported the incident.
At the time, a tractor pulling an air blast sprayer equipped with Asana had apparently just turned off its mist because it had neared the end of a row of trees, Fankhauser said.
"It's not unusual for us to have someone complain of drift on their vehicle. We usually have at least a couple a year," he said.
The preferred practice for avoiding such instances is to have a "spotter" who warns the spray machine operator of oncoming vehicles. The applicator is in violation if even a small amount of the pesticide lands on the vehicle.
It won't be known for weeks or even months whether Asana came into contact with the bus, Fankhauser said.
A call requesting comment from Rio Bravo-Greeley was not immediately returned.
