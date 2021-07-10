Investigation continues into crash that killed McFarland teen

California Highway Patrol officials continue to investigate the cause of a single-car crash that killed a 17-year-old McFarland boy north of Merced.
On July 3 at about 9:50 a.m., CHP received a call of a traffic incident on Turlock Road east of Looney Road. CHP officers from the Merced area responded to the scene and investigated the crash.
During the initial investigation, CHP said it was determined the teen driver was headed east on Turlock Road, east of Looney Road at an undetermined speed. According to officers, the vehicle left the north roadway edge and traveled partially onto the shoulder. The then vehicle traveled back onto the roadway and overturned at least one time before coming to rest on its tires.
Both teenage passengers were able to pull themselves from the wreckage and were later transported to Mercy Medical Center Merced for minor injuries, CHP said. Both passengers were 16, and one was from McFarland, while the other was from Delano, according to CHP, but their names were not released.
CHP said the driver was not wearing a seat beat and was pronounced dead at the scene. Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
