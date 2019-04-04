Melodies from around the world were heard March 28 during the Delano Union School District’s Music in our Schools concert.
Performances from groups representing the district’s 12 schools and the entire school district were heard by a nearly-full Delano High School auditorium.
“To be a musician is to have a very special gift,” DUSD Superintendent Rosalina Rivera stated in the event’s program. “I am proud to say that here in Delano, it has always been recognized and honored.”
Groups were presented by long-time mistress of ceremonies April Gregerson, the district’s assistant superintendent of instructional programs. Facts she stated about music and being a musician were enjoyed by the audience.
Following the Star Spangled Banner presented by the district Honor Band’s eighth grade members, the premier performance of the District Honor Chorus was led by Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy band and choir director Brenda Perry-Reed. The choir consists of 36 students from sixth through eighth grade from all four district middle schools. Songs by the group were "A Jubilant Song," "Shine on Me," and "Come Travel with Me."
Led by directors Alejandro Arvizu and Arnold Morrison, the Fremont, Albany Park and Pioneer Elementary combined band performed "Las Mañanitas," "Arriba" and "Baby Shark." The Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy Chorus, led by Brenda Perry-Reed, performed "Ma Bella Bimba," "Aurora Borealis" and "Cantar!"
Directed by Bradley Cole, the Morningside and Del Vista combined band performed "Mariachi Madness" and "Ancient Hunters." The Pioneer School chorus, led by director David Stankiewicz, presented "Tafta Hindi" and "Cantemos."
The Nueva Vista and Princeton combined band, directed by Reuben Gomez, played the songs "Synergy March," "Danza Africana" and "Macarena." The melodious voices of the Almond Tree Middle School chorus, led by director Melissa Brindle, played "Fanga Alafia," "Baloo Baleerie" and "Sinner Man."
The Terrace and Harvest combined band, led by Rachel Wolfe, presented "Star of the County Down" and "Flamenco Fantasy." "Ulili E" ("The Sandpiper") was the first song performed by the La Viña Middle School Chorus, which was led by director Eric Suganuma. Its second song, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow / What a Wonderful World," was accompanied by La Viña ukulele group.
A major highlight of the evening was the concert’s final performance by the DUSD Honor Band, which consisted of 98 district musicians from fourth through eighth grade. The first piece, conducted by Brenda Perry-Reed, was "Fantasy on Mexican Folk Songs." She was followed by conductor Melissa Brindle, who led the band with "Encanto." Conductor David Stankiewicz assisted the group in presenting "Invocation and African Dance."
The band’s premier performance, "Opera Medley from Final Fantasy VI," was led by conductor Arnold Morrison. He also was the arranger. Accompanying the band on keyboard was Sylvia Mendoza.
DUSD Honor Chorus members:
Sopranos: Breana Carrillo (Gr. 8, LV), Kimberly Castillo (Gr. 8, CA), Angel DeGuzman (Gr.7, CA), Angelina Duran (Gr. 8, CA), Isabel Gasca (Gr. 6, CA), Eldrin Guinto (Gr. 6, CA), Areli Martinez (Gr. 8, PN), Cinthya Martinez (Gr. 7, CA), Nevaeh Minel (Gr. 8, CA), Rebeca Munguia (Gr. 8, AT), Julianna Muñoz (Gr. 8, AT), Christine Palapuz (Gr. 8, AT), Esmeralda Rivera (Gr. 8, PN), and Jessica Tafoya (Gr. 8, PN).
Baritones: Julian Arreola (Gr. 8, PN), Andrew Lopez (Gr. 6, CA), Alpha Salviejo (Gr. 6, CA), Jose Luis Sanchez (Gr. 8, CA), Aaron Simmons (Gr. 7, CA), and Juan Diego Venegas (Gr. 8, CA)
Altos: Ashley Almendares (Gr. 8, CA), Amanda Ambriz (Gr. 8, AT), Maria de la Rosa (Gr. 8, AT), Bella Duran (Gr. 8, CA), Yajhary Espinoza (Gr. 8, AT), Ilhia Garcia (Gr. 6, CA), Daniela Martinez (Gr. 6, CA), Melanie Morales (Gr. 6, LV), Monique Muñoz (Gr. 8, LV), Christian Nicolas (Gr. 6, LV), Naomi Noriega (Gr. 8, LV), Nicole Noriega (Gr. 6, LV), Ariana Orozco (Gr. 6, CA), Azusena Rivera (Gr. 8, PN), Natalie Ruiz (Gr. 8, AT), and Ingrid Vidal (Gr. 8, AT).
DUSD Honor Band members:
Flutes: Sharlene Abitago (Gr. 8, AT), Miley Herrera (Gr. 5, FR), Jessica Guzman (Gr. 8, AT), April Cervera (Gr. 5, FR), Queona May Reyes (Gr. 5, MS), Jasmine Joaquin (Gr. 6, AT), Kushwant Kaur, (Gr. 5, MS), Mariah Mata (Gr. 8, PN), Raisell Tavita (Gr. 5, FR), Nathaly Flores (Gr. 5, TR), Rayanna Arvizu (Gr. 5, MS), Charlize Guerrero (Gr. 7, LV), Kenia Nunez (Gr. 5, TR), Lindsey Elliott (Gr. 7, LV), Makayla Ramirez (Gr. 5, DV), Rosario Medina (Gr. 5, DV).
Bass Clarinets: Pedro Zapata (Gr. 8, AT), Jasmine Abitago (Gr. 4, FR), and Yasmen Valenzuela (Gr. 4, FR).
Clarinets: Emiliano Lucas Chavez (Gr. 8, CA), Angelina Duran (Gr. 8, CA), Christine Palapuz (Gr. 8, AT), Bella Duran (Gr. 8, CA), Amanda Ambriz (Gr. 8, AT), Brayan Tapia (Gr. 7, AT), Eduardo Ortega (Gr. 8, PN), Kaylee Pascua (Gr. 8, AT), Reginelle Arellano (Gr. 7, AT), Naomi Noriega (Gr. 8, LV), Evelyn Morales (Gr. 6, LV), Aaliyah Avila (Gr. 8, AT), Dayana Santiago (Gr. 8, CA), Alexa Garzon (Gr. 7, AT), Elly Espiritu (Gr. 5, MS), Jose Rocha (Gr. 5, TR), Mya Garcia (Gr. 4, NV), Ben Lentz (Gr. 8, AT), and Dezarae Pimentel (Gr. 6, CA).
Alto Saxophones: Benito Herrera (Gr. 8, CA), Jonathan Aricheta (Gr. 8, LV), Tyler Stansberry (Gr. 7, PN), Merlina De Santiago (Gr. 6, AT), Adamaris Santiago (Gr. 7, CA), Nathaniel Cavazos (Gr. 6, TR), Abdiel Bailon (Gr. 6, TR), and Joshua Alfaro (Gr. 6, CA).
Tenor Saxophones: Ashley Almendares (Gr. 8, CA), Kenia Landa (Gr. 7, CA), Nevaeh Minel (Gr. 8, CA), Sarah Chavez (Gr. 5, PN).
Baritone Saxophones: Ingrid Vidal (Gr. 8, AT), Marco Estrada (Gr. 8, AT), and Aaron Simmons (Gr. 7, CA).
Alto Horns: Esmeralda Chavez (Gr. 6, AT), Aliyah Edeza (Gr. 5, DV), Jordan Leyva (Gr. 5, DV), Haley McClintock (Gr. 5, HV), and Landon Nodora (Gr. 5, HV).
Trombones: Jeivann Lafradez (Gr. 7, LV), Robert Galindo (Gr. 5, NV), Emma Tinkle (Gr. 6, AT), Nicole Noriega (Gr. 6, LV), Alpha Salviejo (Gr. 6, CA), and Jackson Muñoz-Zuniga (Gr. 7, CA).
Baritones: Jorge Hernandez (Gr. 8, AT), Shane Diaz (Gr. 8, LV), Cis Garcia (Gr. 8, CA), and Angel Guerrero (Gr. 5).
Mallets: Juan Rojas (Gr. 6, AT).
Trumpets: Jayanne Capalac (Gr. 6, LV), Giovanni Tapia (Gr. 6, AT), Ruben Martinez-Reyes (Gr. 8, CA), Amaiyah Cortez (Gr. 8, CA), Francisco Guzman (Gr. 6, PN), Seth Antonio (Gr. 5, FR), Anna Aguilar (Gr. 7, CA), Maira Avalos (Gr. 6, CA), Laurence Ortega (Gr. 5, PR), Alexander Fernandez (Gr. 6, TR), Alina Rodriguez (Gr. 5, AP), and Jason Davalos (Gr. 5, FR).
Tubas: Joel Martinez (Gr. 7, PN) and Ricardo Garcia (Gr. 7, PN).
Percussion: Juan Diego Venegas (Gr. 8, CA), Jonathan Beltran (Gr. 6, LV), Mya Reyes (Gr. 6, CA) and Randell Bueno (Gr. 5, FR).
Mike Bledsoe is the director of child development at Delano Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.