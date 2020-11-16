McFarland City Council incumbents Saul Ayon, with 995 votes, and Richard Cano, with 698 votes, were in the lead for the two regular four-year term positions with 3 of 3 precincts reporting, according to final unofficial election results from Nov. 14.
The remaining four candidates order changed slightly in the race, with Stephen G. McFarland with 582 votes, Anita Gonzalez with 521 votes, Rafael Melendez with 361 votes and H. Robert Gonzalez with 225 votes.
For the lone short-term seat up for election (2-year term), Eric Rodriguez was leading Russell Coker 1,163 votes to 830 votes.
Also, the McFarland Unified School District board of trustees had three seats up for election. The leading vote-getters with 9 of 9 precincts reporting were two incumbents: Eliseo Garza with 1,088 votes and L. Angel Turrubiates with 971 votes, and one challenger: Tim Gonzalez with 947 votes.
The remaining candidates were incumbent David Diaz with 932 votes and challenger Isaac A. Garza with 879 votes.
