Incoming McFarland High School students were welcomed at Freshman Orientation on Aug. 1.
Students were provided tours of campus, received their schedules, learned more about CTE: Early College and covered school procedures with staff and faculty, McFarland Unified School District officials said.
Meanwhile, senior students were able to get their class schedule and books Aug. 2 at McFarland High School.
