During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the incarcerated men at Kern Valley State Prison in Facility A and Facility C raised $6,551.58 for the Susan G. Komen Northern and Central California division.
Facility A raised $2,133.34 and the men spearheading the fundraiser collaborated with the Compassion Prison Project which emphasizes giving back to the community as part of their program.
Jenna Kieckhaefer, assistant professor at Cal State Fresno's Department of Criminology, representing the Susan G. Komen Northern and Central California, was present at the check ceremonies on Feb. 5 to receive all three checks.
“These donations will go directly to our local communities to bring support to those who need it most,” Kieckhaefer said.
“This is only the beginning," said Fritzi Horstman, founder of the Compassion Prison Project, “the men I am working with are driven and committed to creating positive change in their communities and this is just one example of how the men behind bars can bring hope and restoration to our society.”
“One of the men donated $300 because this cause means so much to him,” Reu’el Hulbert mentioned at the check ceremony.
Derrick Carter, another team organizer who also created the check artwork that was presented at the ceremony, said, “The Giving Back Project is a way for us to begin to heal the harms from the past.”
Additionally, fundraising hosted by The Ground program on Facility C raised $2,318.24. The Ground focuses on building healthy community and connection through emotional literacy.
Program director Emily Procter, matched the fundraiser, making the donation total $4,428.24.
"How positively, or negatively, we engage with one another affects our community's ability to succeed,” said Procter. "Any opportunity we, as a community or country, have to see the good in each other we must take. The Ground's support of breast cancer research is both substantial and impressive. I am grateful to each person from this pilot class for their enthusiastic participation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.