After almost four hours last Monday night, not a lot happened on either side of the dais. There was a no on the resolution to adopt "In God We Trust" as the city's motto.
That, despite the wooden sign on the wall behind the four present council members — Mayor Joe Aguirre, Joe Alindajao, Bryan Osorio and Grace Vallejo — and outside on the City Hall building, for nearly 18 years. Member Liz Morris was not present during the vote due to illness.
The fierce debate seemed to fall on young Delano versus older Delano: those having lived and sharing their personal experiences, and those wanting to change their part of the world from their chamber seats.
The night started with a "changer" asking to pull an item off the consent agenda, in which the city would provide three student resource officers to Delano Joint Union School District, which would pay 60 percent, and the city would pay the remaining 40 percent. Vallejo asked those opposing the pact if they were so concerned with having police on campuses, why didn't they attend the high school district meetings where it came from.
Delano police has been "working" on school campuses for years, with nothing but positive reviews. In the end, the vote went 3-1 with Osorio abstaining.
Pastor David Vivas Jr., who back in April pushed to get "In God We Trust" decals on Delano police cars, was the first to speak on the resolution brought by Aguirre.
“The sentiment 'In God We Trust' has been an integral part of United States society since its founding," Vivas said. "It’s been on American coins since 1864 the Preamble to the California Constitution states, ‘We, the People of the State of California, grateful to Almighty God for our freedom, in order to secure and perpetuate its blessings, do establish this Constitution.’”
Osorio, who along with Vallejo would deadlock the issue with two "no" votes, to Aguirre and Alindajao's "Yes" votes, said from the dias, "words don't matter to God, actions do."
Vallejo would go out of her way to talk about the issue's importance, and how it would resonate with the 43,000 Delano residents who were not packed into City Hall Monday night.
"This shouldn't be the issue on why you vote for someone," she said, after saying she was Catholic. "(Pardon my language) but I work my ass off, and I go to Sacramento to get what we need in Delano. ... We don't know what everyone else in Delano is thinking."
Come election time, we may find out just what is on the community's mind.
Osorio then requested his resolution, designating Delano as a sanctuary city to provide more for the city's illegal immigrants. Exactly what would be provided for those residents is still up in the air, especially with President Donald Trump's administration pushing back with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez and his officers have stood pat with California Senate Bill 54, which effectively makes California a sanctuary state by legalizing and standardizing statewide non-cooperation policies between California law enforcement agencies and federal immigration authorities.
That includes:
- Prohibits state and local law enforcement from holding illegal aliens on the basis of federal immigration detainers, or transferring them into federal custody, unless they’ve been convicted in the last 15 years for one of a list of 31 crimes, or are a registered sex offender; if not, they may only be held with a warrant from a federal judge
- Prohibits state and local law enforcement from asking anyone about their immigration status
- Prohibits state and local law enforcement from sharing any information with federal immigration authorities that is not available to the general public
Other council members and staff were worried about what happens to the $5.4 million in federal funding and other potential future federal grant funding for Delano, which could include community policing programs.
"ICE is targeting current Sanctuary cities," Aguirre said. "Do we want that in Delano?”
Vallejo pointed out to the divided audience: "Chief Nevarez protects everyone. He doesn't ask if they are citizens first."
Osorio said the sanctuary city designation "would be a statement of courage for the council."
Alindajao, a deputy district attorney, asked if the designation was simply "symbolic" or if had legal status.
"We already have SB 54," he said. "What will happen if it doesn't pass. Will there be a loss of any kind?"
Alindajao suggested a 60 to 90 day delay on voting on the resolution, while SB 54 winds its way through its current legal challenge.
His suggestion was shot down on a 2-2 vote. Same as the “In God We Trust” motto vote.
Vallejo then suggested the resolution be looked at again during the Aug. 5 meeting, which was agreed upon.
