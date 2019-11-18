Hundreds of residents turned out to line the streets for McFarland's first Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.
Between 15 and 20 entries were included in the parade that kicked off at noon at Davis and Perkins avenues and winded its way to the McFarland Police Department.
The parade was presented by the McFarland Veterans Committee and included several McFarland Unified School District entries, some veterans and vintage vehicles. Out of area entries included the Delano Harvest Holiday Queen Megan Reyna and her court and a float from the VFW Post No. 6742 out of Wasco.
District 4 Supervisor David Couch, who represents the McFarland and Delano communities, walked the parade route, waved to the crowd and shook hands.
Immediately afterward, a celebration took place at the McFarland Recreation and Park District. It included music, vendors and games.
