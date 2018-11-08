Hundreds of Delano area children turned out to Cesar Chavez Park on Oct. 29 for the annual Trunk or Treat event put on by the Delano Police Department and the Delano Parks and Recreation Department.
The event went from 4 to 7 p.m. and offered free candy, games, contests and prizes.
Children participating were separated into six categories: infant-toddler, prekindergarten, first through third grades, fourth through sixth grades and seventh through eighth grades.
And even adults and pets had their own separate times to gather candy.
The annual Trunk or Treat Celebration is one of the many community service events the Delano Police Department conducts or partners with other agencies.
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.