What started as good deed on Saturday turned into a big mess right before Delano's City Walk and Health Expo kicked off at Cecil Park north.
After volunteers unloaded a Community Action Partnership Food Bank truck that was parked on the wet grass and dirt, it became stuck, and a city crew was called in to save the day.
Workers used a bulldozer and a chain to pull the truck out in a few minutes after discussing what actions to take and asking some people to move their vehicles so they could get onto the park grounds.
"That's what happens when you have 2 1/2 inches of rain in two days, and you drive up on a wet park," Eddie Espitia, who is in charge of grounds for the city, said.
CAPK was still able to distribute hundreds of bags of fruits, vegetables and dry goods to the hundreds of folks who showed up, said Janet Rabanal, CEO of the Delano Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the event.
About 300 walkers participated in the walk, which was 2.4 miles, from Aviator Casino to Cecil Park, Rabanal said.
When they arrived, 28 merchant and informational booths were waiting for them, along with eight Relay for Life teams, which provided food booths for people to purchase as part of a fundraiser, she added.
The car show raised $400, and monies will also be donated to Relay for Life, Rabanal said. About 500 to 600 people came out throughout the day.
Sponsors included the city of Delano, Delano Regional Medical Center, Kern Family Health Care, South Tulare Richgrove Refuse Inc., Majestic Palm Reality, Delano Police Explorers, Store More America, Aviator Casino, Brandywine Apartments, Delano Police Officers Academy and Orpheus Car Club.
"Great turnout, attendance was up from last year," Rabanal said. "A special thank you to all the volunteers and planners who assisted in making this event a huge success."
Laura Melendez, district representative for newly elected Sen. Melissa Hurtado's office, was impressed with the turnout, too.
"We are here to let everyone know what state sources are available to them," Melendez said. "We want to let our constituents know that we have a local office in Bakersfield, not just Sacramento and Fresno offices."
Rabanal spent much of the morning raffling off donated gifts from many of the sponsors and businesses/agencies on hand. Entertainment was provided by Cesar Chavez High School cheerleaders, the Delano Line Dancers, various Studio 661 dancing troupes, Albany Park POWER Program dancers and a Tai Chi demonstration by a local instructor.
Delano Joint Union School District trustee Art Armendariz was doing double-duty representing District 4 Supervisor David Couch.
Mayor Joe Aguirre walked around the park with a smile.
"The City Walk event in collaboration with Relay for Life and an incredible Car Show was a total success," Aguirre said. "We want to say thanks to all the folks who organized all facets of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.