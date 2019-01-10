While many people were spending a cold, early Jan. 5 morning sleeping, hundreds came out to Lake Ming to go for a run.
The Probation Auxiliary County of Kern held its annual Fog Run at the lake on Jan. 5. The event included both 10K and 5K runs and also some community resource booths. Money raised through the event helps support at-risk youths as well as the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.
Two of the participants in this year’s 5K, which tasks attendees with running around Lake Ming, was Jevin and Katheryn Caras. Katheryn has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known more commonly as ALS, a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.
Jevin brought his wife in her wheelchair to participate in the run.
“Every day is a fight, so if I can bring her a little cheer, that’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “I can tell that she likes doing it. It helps both of us feel better.”
Caras said he brought his wife to three 5Ks around town last year, but this was the first time they had participated in the Fog Run together. While the runs are technically races, Caras said he and his wife aren’t really focused on completion time.
“We’re getting out there and enjoying time together, living life,” he said. “What a great thing to go around Lake Ming. I was born and raised in Bakersfield, and to see it so full (of water) is amazing.”
Caras said he and his wife have been fighting ALS for the past two years. While Caras said it’s been a challenging experience, he is actively trying to make the most out of the situation.
“We have been married 14 years,” he said. “We take the ‘in sickness and in health’ part very seriously.”
Michael Guerra came out to watch his 13-year-old daughter, Lianna, participate in the 10K run. He said he has been bringing her out to runs across Kern County since she was in elementary school, including the Fog Run.
“It’s always a good way to start the year,” he said. “It’s a nice flat run. The weather is usually not too bad. I think a lot of people make it a tradition to come here and get their year of running started.”
Heather Abbott also participated in the 10K, her first time attending the Fog Run. Abbott said she’s only started racing seriously since last year for exercise.
“I did the Bakersfield Half Marathon in November and I wanted to do another local run,” she sad. “Having a race to train for keeps me really focused. I like how I feel when I run.”
Before the run, Abbott said she liked the feel of the Lake Ming area and was happy that money raised from the event will help domestic violence victims and at-risk youths.
“I think the scenery is so beautiful out here. It’s more motivating to run when there’s good scenery,” she said. “It seems like this is for a good cause, which is great. I like that a lot of races around here are often paired with philanthropic things. It’s a win-win for everybody.”
