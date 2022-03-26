Humor, drama seen in DUSD oral language festival

Students competed through Zoom earlier this month in the Delano Union School District’s 2022 Region 10 Oral Language Festival on March 3.
Event organizer Lea Cantu reported a total of 62 students participated in this year’s competition.
SERIOUS SOLO (Gr. 4-6) — 1st: Samantha Coronado, Albany Park School – Adrian Simcox Does Not Have a Horse; 2nd: Emma Alvarez, Nueva Vista Language Academy – Love You Forever; 3rd: Isaiah Huerta, Harvest School – Excerpt from Wonder.
SERIOUS SOLO (Gr. 7-8) — 1st: Armindev Bhatti, La Viña Middle School – Knock, Knock: My Dad’s Dream for Me.
SERIOUS DUO (Gr. 4-6) — 1st: Amya Garcia and Eva Garcia, Albany Park School – That’s Not How You Do It!; 2nd: Revin Quismorio and Idris Membreve, Albany Park School – Klinger: A Story of Hope and Honor.
SERIOUS DUO (Gr. 7-8) — 1st: Haley McClintock and Elliora Ignacio, La Viña Middle School – Reasons to Stay Alive.
HUMOROUS SOLO (Gr. 4-6) — 1st: Aisis-Jayne Tuvera, Terrace School – The Recess Queen; 2nd: Stacy Garcia, Nueva Vista Language Academy – The Recess Queen; 3rd: Anabelle Martinez, La Viña Middle School – My Parents Didn’t Steal an Elephant.
HUMOROUS SOLO (Gr. 7-8) — 1st: Queona May Reyes, La Viña Middle School – Sideways Stories from Wayside School.
HUMOROUS DUO (Gr. 4-6) — 1st: Jazleen Ramirez and Isabelle Gonzalez, Terrace School – The Recess Queen; 2nd: Julissa Diaz and Rich Ann Ferrer, Albany Park School – Miss Nelson is Missing; 3rd: Frenzien LaForteza and Mayra Ortiz, Princeton Street School – Up, Up, Down.
VERSE CHOIR (Gr. 4-6) — 1st: Mya Mendez, Julia Lim, Jaynie Arevalo, and Marian Basurto, Albany Park School – The Three Billy Goats Gruff; 2nd: Ivory Ramirez, Desiree Carmona, Kaileen Marquez, Amelina Morelos Gregorio, and Alani Palomo, Terrace School – The Recess Queen; 3rd: Nicole Cota, Evelyn Roman, Kaylyn Velasquez, and Emilia Mendez Alvarez, Terrace School – The Little Red Riding Sheep.
VERSE CHOIR (Gr. 7-8) — 1st: Haley Sanchez, Faith Blanco, and Kayden Blanco, La Viña Middle School – Honestly, Red Riding Hood was Rotten!
Cantu thanked the Delano Union School District Board of Trustees, Superintendent Rosalina Rivera, and district administration for their continued support. She also thanked the coaches and judges for assisting with the event.
