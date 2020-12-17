Fall high school sports in Delano and McFarland are now questionable, following the latest statement from the California Interscholastic Federation.
The CIF’s latest statement came Dec. 1 and details their decision to stop all practices in the state until the new year, as well as canceling all regional and state championships for Season 1 sports.
“The California Interscholastic Federation does not expect the CDPH will issue any guidance allowing for schools to return to full practice and competition until after January 1, 2021, at the earliest," read a press release.
The ruling came as the California Department of Public Health’s statewide call to stop youth sports as a result of rising COVID-19 numbers. The call is not only concerning athletes and coaches alike, but poses serious questions about Season 1 athletes’ postseason aspirations.
Currently, the seasons for what are normally fall sports are still on track, however, by not allowing teams to practice until the new year, this would give teams less than a week to train for the upcoming season.
Therefore the natural assumption is the season having to be postponed at least one to two weeks, prompting a cancellation of championship events in the postseason.
Aside from postseason aspirations, a delayed season would also force Season 1 and Season 2 sports to collide, causing a conflict between athletes planning to do both.
Despite the complications arising from the decision, the CIF has and will stand by its decision, and everyone involved in high school sports in Delano and McFarland await new information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.