Over the objection of environmental and other groups, six Kern County dairies will get access to millions of dollars in loan financing as part of a legal agreement approved Feb. 25 to settle a key lawsuit filed in response to the massive, 2015-16 Aliso Canyon methane leak in Los Angeles County.
At least $26.5 million, or a little more than one-fifth of the total settlement price to be paid by Southern California Gas Co., will go into a loan fund earmarked for "biodigester" projects designed to capture, treat and transport methane generated by dairy cows. The money is required to be repaid, at no financial benefit to the utility, then reinvested in additional projects deemed helpful Southern California air quality.
The dairies were selected because dairy manure is believed to be responsible for about one-quarter of California's emissions of methane, a pollutant with climate-warming potential up to 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
The remaining $93 million of the settlement will go toward studying the blowout's long-term health effects, reimbursing government agencies that responded to the incident and monitoring chemicals in the air near the natural gas storage facility where the blowout took place.
The settlement was negotiated by state government, the city of Los Angeles and the natural gas utility owned by San Diego-based Sempra Energy.
Nearly 400 other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of tens of thousands of residents claiming to have been hurt by the blowout that released 109,000 metric tons in a residential area in the San Fernando Valley known as Porter Ranch.
Groups that opposed using the settlement to fund biodigesters asserted the money should not be spent on dairies located so far from the area where residents complained of symptoms such as headaches, nose bleeds and nausea.
"We don't object to (settlement money) going to Kern County, per se. We object to it going to somewhere besides the people actually damaged" by the blowout, said Matt Pakucko, president and co-founder of Save Porter Ranch, a nonprofit advocacy group.
A coalition of activist groups sent a letter to California Air Resources Board, which was involved in crafting the settlement, saying the biodigesters proposed to be funded by the settlement will release harmful byproducts such as nitrogen oxides, among other potential negative environmental impacts. It said there are better ways of cutting methane emissions and mitigating the blowout's damage.
Phoebe Seaton, co-director of the Fresno-based Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability, one of the groups that signed the letter to CARB, added that the settlement could end up creating an incentive for dairies to increase their herd sizes and locate near other large dairies.
CARB Chairwoman Mary D. Nichols defended the agreement as having statewide benefit, along with lasting improvement to air quality in the L.A. Basin.
"The settlement will also provide examples of transformative technology which can be shared around the world, as California pushes ahead with its own efforts to reduce methane emissions and limit the effects of climate change," Nichols stated in a news release Feb. 25.
Half of the dozen projects allowed to tap the fund are located in Kern County. CARB identified the qualifying Kern dairies as Belonave Dairy, which CARB says would release an estimated 9,694 metric tons of methane over 10 years if it does not build a biodigester; BV Dairy (8,867 metric tons); Maple Dairy (12,186); T&W Dairy (10,485); Trilogy Dairy (9,049); and Western Sky (15,206). Other dairies slated to benefit from the settlement are in Hanford and west Visalia.
The dairy projects will be built, owned and run by Visalia-based California Bioenergy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.